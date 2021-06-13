Department of Conservation virtual art event will help people identify trout

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

People can soon use a paint brush to learn the differences between rainbow and brown trout.

On Saturday, June 19, people can use their artistic skills to learn more about these two popular sportfish species at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Nature Art: Fishy Fantasy Painting.”

The free online program will be from 5:30-7 p.m. and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. This program is open to all ages 6 and up. People can register at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178067

No painting experience or expertise is necessary for this event.

MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center Volunteer Gala Keller will guide participants through this virtual “art class” and, along the way, will also provide some fun fish facts about how to identify these species, both of which are found in Missouri.

Participants need to furnish their own supplies, but the equipment list – like the painting techniques Keller will use – are basic and simple.

MDC reminds artists that these paintings would make a great Father’s Day gift.

Though this June 19 program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link and a supply list can be sent to them.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.