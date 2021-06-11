Make Music Day to be celebrated in Rolla

The Rolla Choral Arts Society is organizing Make Music Rolla day on Monday, June 21, at the Downtown Bandshell and Festival area in Rolla. Times are available for area musicians to perform on the Bandshell stage and participate in this international event.

Additional information, including a google form to sign up to perform at the event, can be found at: http://rollachoirs.org/makemusicrolla.

Rolla Choral Arts Society Artistic and Executive Director Jeff Sandquist said Make Music Day is a free celebration of music worldwide on June 21. Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries.

Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music is open to anyone who wants to participate. Every kind of musician — young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion — pours onto streets, parks, plazas, and porches to share their music with friends, neighbors and strangers. All of it is free and open to the public.

Make Music Rolla will include a variety of “hands-on” music-making activities scheduled in the morning and early afternoon, as well as opportunities for individuals and groups to perform.

Residents can find the updated schedule of performances on the website.

Groups scheduled to perform include:

Kenzie Lee at 1:30 p.m.

Ozark Actors Theatre Junior at 2 p.m.

Recorder Ensemble at 2:20 p.m.

Hannah and Ethan at 2:30 p.m.

Solos at 2:45 p.m.

World’s Finest Rolla German Band at 3 p.m.

Mazzeo Piano Studio at 4:30 p.m.

Evening Concert featuring the Rolla Town Band at 7 p.m.

The 399th Army Band “Rough Riders” from Fort Leonard Wood at 7:45 p.m.

For additional information, contact Sandquist at rolla@makemusicday.org.