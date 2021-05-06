Master Gardener Plant Sale set for Saturday at Rolla Downtown Farmers Market

RDN REPORTS

Phelps County Master Gardener volunteers host their annual plant sale at the Rolla Downtown Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

The sale includes vegetable starts, herbs and flowers for yards, plus native wildflowers, trees and shrubs.

This year, Master Gardeners are also offering gift sets, just in time for Mother’s Day, for harvesting microgreens and sprouts. It’s a great way to grow your own food.

Proceeds from Saturday’s sale help University Extension Master Gardeners extend university horticultural knowledge to the community. Look for the sale under the blue canopy.

Rolla Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, at 902 N. Elm St., behind City Hall.

Summer market hours continue until October.