Veterans Memorial Park raffling off Henry 22 Vietnam Commemorative rifle

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

David Long, owner of the Pawn Center on Highway 72, models the Henry 22 Vietnam Commemorative rifle that the Veterans Memorial Park is raffling off.

This is a limited-edition rifle, and we can say it is one of a kind because on the reverse side of the stock the engraving reads "Veterans Memorial Park, Rolla, Missouri.”

Stop by and take a close look at the rifle.

When you are ready to buy some tickets, visit our website at www.rollascrvg.org and you can buy your tickets online.

Proceeds go towards the construction of a large pavilion at the park.

If you or your business would like to find out how to support the Veterans Memorial Park, contact Glenn Gibson at 573-528-6761.