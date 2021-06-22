RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Multiple Grammy Award winning recording artist brings David Phelps Live Tour to the Meramec Music Theatre In Steelville on July 18.

The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, will be featured in Steelville, on Sunday, July 18 at the Meramec Music Theatre. This exciting concert event begins at 6 p.m.

Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, David Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University.

Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, whose gifts and talents are matched by none.

Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is constantly building on a career that has already been groundbreaking.

Emerging as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades.

He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

With 14 solo albums to his credit, David’s electrifying voice has moved audiences from all walks of life, crossing generational and stylistic barriers.

This event, featuring David Phelps, as well as Phelps’ musical entourage, including daughters, Callie and Maggie Beth, and will feature many of the songs from Phelps’ Hymnal recording.

Phelps lends his three-octave range to some of the most treasured hymns of the church with this new recording, which showcases masterful vocals and lush arrangements of such cherished gems as “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “In The Garden,” “Victory In Jesus” and “It Is Well With My Soul.”

Each song takes the listener on a journey of inspiration and worship in song.

Any music lover, regardless of stylistic preference, will not want to miss this special evening of worship and celebration featuring David Phelps at the Meramec Music Theatre in Steelville on Sunday, July 18.

Event information may be obtained by visiting www.davidphelps.com or www.tix.com. Additional information is available by calling 573-775-5999.