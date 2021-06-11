Dr. Delbert Day selected for American Song Project

RDN REPORTS

As a part of the Make Music Day national activities on June 21, Dr. Delbert Day will be participating in the American Song Project.

The American Song is a new Make Music Day initiative, capturing the stories and experiences of ordinary people from around the country during this unprecedented time.

“In 2020, working through our local chapters, the Make Music Alliance lined up 50 people of all ages with a story to tell, one in each of the 50 States, along with 50 professional songwriters in a variety of styles,” Rolla Choral Arts Society Artistic and Executive Director Jeff Sandquist said.

For 2021 the second year of the project will include another 50 songwriters with 50 new subjects.

Each songwriter on the morning of June 21, on Make Music Day, will video chat with their interviewee for an hour. In the afternoon, they will write a song inspired by their conversation.

That evening there will be a second video chat with the person, and the songwriter will give a live, private performance of the song they just wrote, according to Sandquist.

The songs will then be released on the national Make Music website.

Make Music Rolla is being organized by the Rolla Choral Arts Society.

Events are scheduled at the Downtown Bandshell in Rolla from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. The day will feature hands-on music making activities for children of all ages, and performances by area musicians.

Residents can find information on Make Music Day at: http://rollachoirs.org/makemusicrolla.

The webpage includes links to request performance times, as well as a schedule of Make Music Rolla activities.

Make Music Rolla is a free event.

Groups currently scheduled to perform include:

• OAT Junior at 2 p.m.

• World’s Finest Rolla German Band at 3 p.m.

• Evening Concert featuring the Rolla Town Band at 7 p.m.

• Fort Leonard Wood 399th Army Band Rough Riders at 7:45 p.m.

For additional information, contact Rolla Choral Arts Society Artistic and Executive Director Jeff Sandquist at rolla@makemusicday.org.

Make Music Rolla, organized by the Rolla Choral Arts Society, is funded in part by a grant from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.