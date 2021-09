RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Rolla chamber held a ribbon cutting to congratulate Elissa’s at Benton Square for their beautiful remodel of the Salon and Spa as well as their Jan Marini event.

Benton Square Salon & Spa is located at 400 E. 6th St. on the second floor.

For more information about Benton Square Salon & Spa visit http://bentonsquarerolla.com/ or call 573-426-3404.