Wise Medicare opens new location

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Wise Medicare Insurance Options expanded with a new office in Rolla, where founder and president Jeremy Tyler was raised and many of his family members still reside.

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Wise Medicare to congratulate them on their second location at 708 N. Bishop Ave.

Tyler says that, “in an industry which is shifting to telemarketing, the Wise Medicare team is committed to having more face-to-face contact, we are getting back to our roots — community means something to us.”

He is bringing the same work ethic that his clients currently enjoy in Springfield to Rolla, where they believe in transparency education and client service.

To learn more visit https://www.wisemedicare.com/ or call 573-364-5446.