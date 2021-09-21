Waynesville Chamber September business showcase

RDN REPORTS

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce announced the businesses they are showcasing for September — Pazazz Hair and Nail Salon, the Waynesville R-VI School District and Barbara’s Babies Dog Obedience School.

The chamber features a St. Robert business, a Waynesville business and a business from the surrounding area in their Business Showcase held each month.

The chamber recognized Barbara's Babies virtually with a special photo. The chamber’s surprise patrol visited with the St. Robert and Waynesville businesses and dropped off a unique sign to be displayed in their business throughout the month.

Pazazz Hair and Nail Salon – St. Robert

Pazazz Hair and Nail Salon opened in September of 2020 under co-owners Kimberly Sanders and Rosalind Pride.

They are a full-service salon catering to all hair types and needs.

Pazazz Salon does cuts, colors, styles, and weaves, and has a full range of hair care products and options.

They also offer a full range of nail options and pedicures.

Kimberly has 32 years of hairstyling and care experience and is a Master Designer.

Pazazz Salon wants their customers to know that they offer a safe haven for women to relax, get pampered and get beautiful. They ask that you book your appointment ahead of time, but walk-ins are always welcome.

Pazazz believes that being a chamber member will help the community get to know them better, and they hope people will drop by and experience all they have to offer.

Waynesville R-VI School District - Waynesville

The Waynesville R-VI School District came into being in 1886 in Waynesville.

The district officially became known as the Waynesville R-VI School District when it was reorganized to include Anderson, Hooker, Maze, Mount Gibson, Shady Grove and Shockley on Aug. 9, 1949.

It currently contains 11 elementary, middle, and high schools.

Serving the communities of Waynesville, St. Robert and Fort Leonard Wood, the Waynesville R-VI School District’s mission is to “Prepare and empower individual lifelong learners for opportunities as citizens and leaders.” With approximately 5,800 students, the district is proud of its above state average scores in the Annual Performance report.

They are also proud to offer one-to-one technology device to student ratio and advanced AP and dual credit courses.

The school district is diverse, vibrant, and ready to face the future, prioritizing college and career readiness.

“Networking, community involvement, and sharing of information are vital to the continued success of our schools and community, and that is why the R-VI School District is proud to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce,” the district said.

Barbara’s Babies Dog Obedience School

Barbara’s Babies Dog Obedience School has been operating at their current location since 2009, and owner Barbara Pruitt has been training and working with dogs for over 30 years.

They specialize in Board and Train services and offer group and private lesson programs for those who don't want to board their pup.

They offer one-on-one dog training on six wooded acres and are veterinary inspected, state-licensed and insured.

Barbara is a Certified Animal Care Specialist.

Barbara’s Babies is a small facility that helps them have maximum training time with your dog.

Their trainers have a combined 90+ years of experience and believe that continual education and practice are best to serve both individuals and their dogs.

Barbara’s Babies feels that being a chamber member “lets the community know they are available and can be trusted to help your dog – and you – become a better team.”