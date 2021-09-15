Rolla Chamber announces September Business of the Month

RDN REPORTS

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated September Business of the Month, MK Legal Planning.

MK Legal Planning is a trust and estates law firm located in Rolla that helps families avoid court and conflict to leave a lasting legacy.

MK Legal Planning’s attorney and founder Michele Kelsaw said the firm strives to make legal concepts easy to understand and to protect those clients love most.

MK Legal Planning uses tools like trusts, powers of attorney and contracts to ease the burden on families of caring for or losing a loved one.

“Our firm has served clients in Rolla and surrounding areas since 2010 and looks forward to continuing to impact our community by saving thousands of families from the costs and stresses of court,” Kelsaw said.

For more information, visit http://mklegalplanning.com.