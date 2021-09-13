Rolla Job Center’s Walk In Wednesdays hosting three area employers for job seekers

RDN REPORTS

The Rolla Job Center will host another Walk-In Wednesday event offering both employers and job seekers the opportunity to connect and do one-on-one interviews.

Great Circle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Veterans Home will be on-site for the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Walk-In Wednesdays offer free space to connect employers and job seekers on a smaller scale.

The Rolla Job Center provides employers with various free opportunities, including a table, freedom to bring any company swag, computers for applicants to apply online and private office space for one-on-one interviews.

Employers can learn more at cwdregion.com/wiw.

Rolla Job Center Supervisor Scott Sloan says his goal "is to connect job seekers to employers for sustainable job opportunities in our local area.”

According to Sloan, Walk-In Wednesdays is the perfect opportunity for job seekers to connect with employers without setting up a job interview.

Individuals can bring resumes, but they are not required.

To register ahead of time, call 573-368-2354.

The Rolla Job Center serves multiple counties, including Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage and Phelps.

Rolla Job Center also provides other services for employers and job seekers, such as talent search assistance through the MoJobs database, the ability to reach out to UI recipients, retention assistance, labor market information, ACT Workkeys, NCRC testing, hiring incentives and veterans services.

Other services include job search assistance, free resource computers, career and training services, workshops, skill assessments and work-based learning.

The work done to help the communities of mid-Missouri is a collective effort of the Central Ozarks Private Industry Council, the Office of Workforce Development and the Central Workforce Development Board, and numerous community partners.

Services are provided through four Job Centers, four satellite locations and one administrative office.

For more information, individuals can contact Sloan at 573-368-2354, email scott.sloan@dhewd.mo.gov or visit cwdregion.com/wiw.