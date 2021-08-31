Waynesville St. Robert Chamber introduces new board members, executive board

RDN REPORTS

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce welcomed incoming board members, Kelly Brownfield with the USO of Missouri (Member at Large Seat), Laura Schoephorster with Citizens Bank of the Midwest (St. Robert Seat), and Carrie Williamson with Smith & Turley (St. Robert Seat).

The chamber looks forward to their service on the board for the next three years as well as the impact they will have on the Chamber and community.

The chamber also introduced the new Executive Board; Chris Wilkins as president, Rosalind Pride as vice-president, and Marianne Ward as treasurer.

The Waynesville - St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is a voluntary organization of citizens who are investing their time and money in a community development program, working together to improve the economic, civic and cultural well-being of the area.

The chamber is committed to advancing the commercial, industrial, agricultural, educational, civic and community interests of the residents and businesses in the cities of Waynesville and St. Robert and the surrounding area.

For more information about the chamber, please visit www.wsrchamber.com.