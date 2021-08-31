Membership Annual Meeting New Year, New Theme ‘We Want to Join your Team’

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Membership Meeting in conjunction with our August Luncheon on Aug. 11 at the Hampton Inn in St. Robert.

During the meeting Chamber President, Chris Wilkins with Sellers-Sexton Ford-Lincoln-Mazda recognized this year’s board members: Rosalind Pride with Lincoln University as Board Vice-President, Marianne Ward with Waynesville R-VI School District as Board Treasurer, C.D. Storie with Storiebook Moments Wedding Venue, Tracy O’Quinn with O’Quinn Marketing, Dave Gannon with 44 Waynesville Self Storage, Theresa Stafford with American Family Insurance Stafford Agency, Kelly Brownfield with USO of Missouri, Laura Schoephorster with Citizens Bank of the Midwest and Carrie Williamson with Smith & Turley.

The Chamber Ambassadors were also recognized for all their hard work.

Chamber President Chris Wilkins then revealed this year’s theme, “We Want to Join Your Team.”

According to Wilkins, teamwork is people collaborating and working together toward a common goal.

Wilkins said, “Just as you have joined the Chamber, the Chamber wants to Join Your Team. We continue to focus on teambuilding and strengthening our business community, organizations and individuals.

“If we work together, great things can happen. Through helpful information, direct access to a thriving community, and useful programs, the Chamber provides an arena for the team.

“It’s not always the quarterback who makes the big play, sometimes it’s about the team setting up the opportunity to run the ball. As a membership based organization we are stronger together.

“We need local businesses to be a voice in our community. Calling on one another to collaborate or partner, purchase, sell, mentor or council.

“We all want to have a personal connection when it comes to business and partnerships. We look forward to a successful year of partnership with all of our members.”

The following awards were presented at the meeting:

Carol Patton was presented the 2021 Ambassador Goodwill Spirit award.

The 2021 Rookie of the Year award went to Storiebook Moments Wedding Venue.

The 2021 Chamber Supporter of the Year award was presented to Security Bank of Pulaski County.

Nine Chamber members were recognized for the Refer and Earn program by sharing the Chamber story and promoting others to join.

Lastly, the Chamber recognized their top ten contributors for their support during the 2020-2021 Chamber year.

The Top 10 Contributors is determined by sponsorships and donations made to Chamber events.

They are: 44 Waynesville Self Storage, American Family Insurance Stafford Agency, Citizens Bank of the Midwest, Flat Branch Home Loans-Waynesville, Laclede Electric Cooperative, Pulaski County Health Center, Home Health Agency, Rotary Club of Pulaski County, Security Bank of Pulaski County, Sonic Drive In and The Bank of Missouri.

The Waynesville - St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is a voluntary organization of citizens who are investing their time and money in a community development program, working together to improve the economic, civic and cultural wellbeing of the area.

“The Chamber is committed to advancing the commercial, industrial, agricultural, educational, civic, and community interests of the residents and businesses in the cities of Waynesville and St. Robert and the surrounding area,” Wilkins said.

For more information about the Chamber, visit www.wsrchamber.com.