Leadership Pulaski County Class 9 Networking Social

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The ninth leadership Pulaski County class came together at the Networking Social on Aug. 5. The Leadership Pulaski County Class networked with LPC Alumni and the first Junior Leadership Pulaski County class.

The event was sponsored by Security Bank of Pulaski County. Class participants are (Front: Left to Right) Aria Spears, David Long, Donna Mathis, and C.D. Storie (Second Row) Corey Lobdell, Miriam Jones, Jake Foote and Zach Guller. Not pictured: Chris Outten. Visit www.leadershippulaskicounty.org for more information.