Rolla Downtown Business Association to host annual Downtown Dishes, Drinks

The Rolla Downtown Business Association will host the annual Downtown Dishes & Drinks event that will honor Rolla’s first responders as well as those who are first responders but work outside of Rolla.

Seven downtown restaurants will be participating, including Alex’s Pizza Palace, Di Trapani’s Italian Bistro on the Square, Hoppers Pub & Restaurant, Public House Brewing Company, NaCl+H2O, Purest Coffee and the newest restaurant to open downtown, Take A Hike Burgers & BBQ.

The event, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 showcases the downtown eateries with samples of food and drink to encourage residents to frequent the local businesses downtown.

Attendees buy tickets which are punch cards to be punched at the restaurant doors and travel from one to another for the tasty bites. The punch cards will feature the menu choices being offered and a map of the business locations.

USA Express will again provide a free shuttle.

Signs will be posted outside the restaurant for patrons to catch the shuttle which will drive in a constant route throughout the entire event.

Advanced tickets, priced at $20 each, are now available at Alex’s, Hoppers, Take A Hike, Public House and Di Trapani’s or through the Rolla Chamber of Commerce and online.

Tickets purchased the day of the event and at the door will be $25.

Downtown Dishes & Drinks will be honoring Rolla’s First Responders with special pricing.

Staff members from the Rolla Police Department, Rolla Fire & Rescue, Missouri S&T Campus Police, Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Phelps Health Ambulance Service, Troop I Highway Patrol and the Rolla Rural Fire Department will receive complimentary tickets.

Phelps County Bank is underwriting the Rolla First Responders portion of the event by providing their tickets free of charge.

Rolla First Responders will need to sign up with their department heads to reserve their free tickets.

First Responders who work outside the City of Rolla can purchase tickets in advance or at the door for $10 each.