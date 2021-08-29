UScellular offering residents free calls to Afghanistan

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

UScellular is now offering area customers free calls to Afghanistan from the United States through Dec. 31.

According to a news release from the wireless carrier, customers will be able to make outbound calls to Afghanistan at no additional charge, as international dialing rates for these calls will not apply.

Postpaid customers will have charges automatically removed, and prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or *611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable calls.

Vice president of marketing at UScellular, Courtland Madock, said, “While we cannot take away the pain of this humanitarian crisis, we hope to make it easier to connect with friends, family and those who need our help and support.”

For more information on UScellular’s international dialing options, go to https://www.uscellular.com/plans/international/long-distance.