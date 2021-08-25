Waynesville St. Robert Chamber of Commerce August Business Showcase

RDN REPORTS

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce recognized Pulaski County Tourism Bureau, Flat Branch Mortgage and Park University for their August Business Showcase.

Park University was recognized virtually with a special photo, and the Chamber’s surprise patrol visited the St. Robert and Waynesville businesses and dropped off a unique sign to be displayed in their business throughout the month.

Pulaski County Tourism Bureau & Visitors Center

Pulaski County Tourism Bureau & Visitors Center’s Transient Guest Tax, on overnight stays, was passed in August 1998 and is legislated for use in marketing the destination and operating a Visitors Center. Once the revenues began, desk space and a brochure rack area were made available within the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce office when the Chamber’s office was located along Route 66.

In 2001, the Tourism Bureau purchased the current location, completing the remodel in the spring of 2002. The new space allowed for additional opportunities and expanded tourist services and information for the Bureau.

As the certified marketing destination organization for Pulaski County, the Bureau invests in various marketing outlets to bring awareness to Pulaski County, inspiring potential tourists to choose Pulaski as a vacation destination.

The Bureau markets to and assists leisure travelers, groups, motorcoach, reunions, sports, specialty groups and media.

In addition, the Bureau operates a Missouri State-Affiliate Visitors Center, which provides local and state-wide literature and museum-like experience.

Pulaski County Tourism-related businesses and events are invited to share information about their services, activities, and events for inclusion in various referral programs.

Flat Branch Mortgage - Waynesville

Flat Branch Mortgage - Waynesville opened in 2015. They provide home loan services that include purchases and refinancing.

Park University

Park University was founded in 1875 in Parkville.

Park University’s mission is to transform lives through accessible, student-centered, quality higher education.

Park University-FTLW is a 2-4 year University located on Fort Leonard Wood-FTLW.

They carry a variety of degrees at the FTLW campus site, with many more that are online. They use different modalities to accommodate students, such as getting classes in all other time zones, having traditional online, seated, and Zoom classes where participants are looking at and speaking to an instructor and students in the same class.

Degrees offered at Fort Leonard Wood include Associates Of Science Degrees in Construction Management, Management, Management and Logistics and Bachelor of Science Degrees in Construction Management, Geography, Management, Human Resources, Public Administration, Homeland Security and Management Logistics.