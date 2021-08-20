Chamber accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year Award

RDN REPORTS

The Waynesville St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual Citizen of the Year Award to be presented at the Community Leadership Awards Banquet.

From now until Nov. 12, the Chamber of Commerce will be accepting nominations from Chamber members.

A one-page letter outlining the candidate’s qualifications and experience will comprise the formal nomination form, as well as a cover sheet including the following information: nominee’s name, home address, office address, home phone number, office phone number, sponsor, point of contact, day phone number and a 150 word summary of the nominee with their photo.

The Citizen of the Year Award is meant to recognize a person who has performed outstanding and dedicated service to the community and helping others over time, not for a particular year of service.

The individual nominated must have provided such service in the Waynesville St. Robert area.

Please mail nominations to Waynesville St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce, 137 St. Robert Boulevard Suite, B, St. Robert, or email nominations to chamber@wsrchamber.com.

Nomination forms are available at the chamber office and through the chamber website.

If you have any questions, contact the chamber office at 573-336-5121 or email chamber@wsrchamber.com.