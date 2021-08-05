Rolla chamber holds ribbon cutting for American Pie Company

RDN REPORTS
Holding the scissors is owner Torrey Woodcock, pictured with his wife, Megan, and children, Morgan, Luke and Ava. Also pictured are General Manager Luke Dalton, Brittany Bean, Sue Pogue, Tara Norvell and staff.

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting for the American Pie Company. The local, veteran-owned company serves up the freshest produce in a buffet-style garden bar, complementing a warmed savory or fruit pie. 

Sip on espresso drinks or fresh-made smoothies while enjoying the modern farmhouse feel. 

They are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

American Pie Company is located at 1051 N Bishop Ave. Visit http://americanpieco.com for more information.