Rolla chamber holds ribbon cutting for American Pie Company

RDN REPORTS

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting for the American Pie Company. The local, veteran-owned company serves up the freshest produce in a buffet-style garden bar, complementing a warmed savory or fruit pie.

Sip on espresso drinks or fresh-made smoothies while enjoying the modern farmhouse feel.

They are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

American Pie Company is located at 1051 N Bishop Ave. Visit http://americanpieco.com for more information.