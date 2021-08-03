MK Legal Planning, Edward Jones Advisor to host educational seminar in Rolla

RDN REPORTS

Estate Planning Attorney Michele Kelsaw of MK Legal Planning and Edward Jones Advisor Lindsey Shockley will be hosting an educational seminar 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.

This event is free to the public and held at The Centre, 1200 Holloway St., in Rolla.

The event is entitled “Wills & Wealth: How to Pass Your Assets to Your Loved Ones Without Court and Conflict.”

Attendees will learn what tools and strategies will allow their family to avoid court and conflict.

Michele and Lindsey will discuss what tax changes may be coming and build flexibility into individuals' plans.

Refreshments will be provided. RSVP by calling MK Legal Planning at 573-578-2848 or emailing support@mklegalplanning.com.