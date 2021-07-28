Area women’s conference set for September, educating, empowering entrepreneurs

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

With inspiring entrepreneurs, leaders and fellow business owners alongside them, attendees will enjoy two empowering days geared toward all stages of business, from idea to succession planning, at the third annual SCORE E3 Women’s Conference on Sept. 15-16 at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center, Springfield.

The event will be held in person with a virtual track option, allowing attendees to make meaningful connections and learn from fellow women in business through motivating keynote speeches, networking opportunities over coffee and lunch and a happy hour.

The virtual option will include the three keynote speeches along with a well-rounded selection of presentations throughout the two days. Channel 10 Ozarks Live’s Joy Robertson will emcee the E3 Conference.

“Our mentoring sessions often reveal that women entrepreneurs are not prepared for the basics of running a business,” said Lisa Zimmerman, Chief Economic Inclusion Officer of New Growth Women’s Business Center, West Central Community Action Agency. “They may be an expert in their chosen field, but accounting, marketing, financials, planning, etc. just aren’t in their wheelhouse. This conference will allow women to learn the information they need to truly succeed, give them the opportunity to connect with other local women on the same journey, and identify the resources that can assist them before it’s too late.”

Early bird conference fee is $85 through Sunday, Aug. 1, with a regular $100 ticket price after that date.

Virtual ticket option is $55.

To register for the conference or for more details, visit e3score.org, or contact Mary Overbey at swmo61@scorevolunteer.org.

Sessions will run Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 1-5 p.m., with a Networking Happy Hour and Vendor Exhibition to follow.

Sessions Thursday, Sept. 16, run from 8: a.m.-3 p.m.

Breakout sessions will cover a variety of topics including marketing, planning, business development, finances and much more.

The SCORE E3 Women’s Conference is presented by SCORE Southwest Missouri and the Springfield-Greene County Library District, with presenting sponsor New Growth Women’s Business Center.