Fidelity Communications to hold area inventory donation event

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Fidelity Communications is holding an inventory donation event for local not-for-profit organizations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29, at 1202 Homelife Plaza off Forum Drive, by Anderson Foot Clinic.

Fidelity is moving from its location and wants to donate all remaining furniture and miscellaneous items to Rolla-area not-for-profit organizations.

Donated items include: Conference tables, conference chairs, shelves, desks, office chairs, faux leather couch, faux leather chair, end tables, TVs, monitors, refrigerator, microwave, dry erase board, cork board, large storage locker, equipment road cases and extension cords.

The event is open to not-for-profit organizations that must present a copy of their 501C3 letter at the door to participate.

Individuals must wear masks to enter the building.

Organizations must take the items they claim during the specified event time, which is on a first come, first-serve basis.

For more information, contact Kenny Perzan at 573-205-6757.