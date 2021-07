RDN REPORTS

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Nutrition Goals 2.0, located at 601 Kingshighway St., Suite C.

Nutrition Goals 2.0 is open Monday through Saturday and serves meal replacement shakes, energy teas and more. Follow them on Facebook for up to date information at https://www.facebook.com/NutritionGoals2.0.