Waynesville Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless is a member of the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce. The chamber hosted a ribbon cutting to mark the occasion on July 9.

Amber Manning is holding the scissors and certificate.

Also representing Cricket Wireless are Peggy Trousdale, Taylor Waterman, Patty Crabtree, Dakota Roloson, Shalyric Brisker, Jennifer Combs and Albert Brooks.

Representing the Waynesville - St. Robert Chamber of Commerce are ambassadors Laura Schoephorster and Janice Wilson.

Cricket Wireless has been in the Waynesville and St. Robert area for three months as a simple, smarter, wireless option.

Come see their team for fast reliable service.

Cricket Wireless also offers military discounts.

For more information call Cricket Wireless at 573-260-2055 or visit their website at https://www.cricketwireless.com.