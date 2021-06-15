Rolla chamber holds ribbon cutting for Uniquely Wired Consultants LLC

RDN REPORTS

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to congratulate new member Uniquely Wired Consultants LLC on their grand opening.

Uniquely Wired Consultants is an educational consulting and tutoring firm seeking to provide families in Rolla and the surrounding community with reading support services to help every child succeed academically.

They are located at 505 W. 6th St., Suite A.

Owner, Angela Fariole, is a certified reading specialist with ten years of experience in education who holds a master’s of education in learning, teaching and curriculum with an emphasis in reading from the University of Missouri.

She is Orton-Gillingham trained through the Institute of multisensory education. Fariole is also a special instructor for Missouri First Steps and works to promote early language development in children ages 0-3.

For more information on Uniquely Wired Consultants visit https://uniquelywiredllc.com/.