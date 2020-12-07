Camdenton falls in championship at Willard Tournament, Osage finishes sixth in Tri-County Tournament, Eldon finishes 7th in Tri-County Tournament with win over Versailles and Climax Springs come up short against Weaubleau

Camdenton falls in championship at Willard Tournament

Camdenton sought to play spoiler in the championship game of the Willard Tournament on Saturday.

Taking on the host Tigers, the Lakers came up short as Willard defended home court and captured the title with an 81-56 win.

After knocking out Sullivan in the semifinals 65-33 on Friday, a game where Mya Hulett led the way with 14 points and eight assists while Olivia Whittle added 14 points, Payton Kincaid knocked down 10 and Gracie Coffelt finished with nine, the Lakers faced a tougher test on Saturday. Kincaid recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds to go with four assists, Hulett knocked down 11 points and Whittle added 10 points while Elle Turner chipped in seven.

Camdenton (2-1) was scheduled to host Helias on Monday and will return to action on December 14, hosting Lake area neighbor School of the Osage at 5:30 p.m.

Osage finishes sixth in Tri-County Tournament

School of the Osage finished the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks on Saturday exactly where it was projected before it began- in sixth place.

The Indians met No. 5 Hallsville in the consolation finals and fell 52-42 to the fellow Indians. Osage got off to a solid start, leading 19-7 after the first quarter, but Hallsville flipped things around in the second to take a 26-24 lead at halftime. Ultimately, Hallsville did just enough in the second half to seal it.

“I was very pleased with how our girls played early, we were coming off not our strongest practice and playing a quality team. The second half was a complete ‘180,’” Osage coach Scott Rowland noted. “We handled their pressure in the first, but as we got tired their pressure got more effective. We ended up having 10 turnovers in the second quarter and that is just too many empty possessions for us and extra possessions for them.”

Liberty Gamm paced Osage with 17 points and added nine rebounds while Sara Wolf knocked down 12 points and Reese Good finished with six.

“This was a good game for us and I think we learned some things that will help us in the future,” Rowland said.

Osage (1-3) was scheduled to host Richland on Monday and will play host to Eugene on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Eldon finishes 7th in Tri-County Tournament with win over Versailles

Lake area neighbors Eldon and Versailles battled for seventh place in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks on Friday and the seventh-seeded Mustangs topped No. 8 Versailles 54-24.

“We played really aggressively on defense and did a good job of pushing in transition,” Eldon coach Isaiah Rhine said as the Mustangs earned their first win of the season and Rhine got his first career win as a head coach in a game against his alma mater. “We got better each game of the tournament and the girls are gaining confidence. I was proud of the way we competed, especially the last two games of the tournament. We also got lots of valuable experience for our younger girls.”

Sydni Halderman led Eldon with 19 points and 12 steals for a double-double while also providing six assists. Jaci Mueller finished with 13 points and seven rebounds and Cassidy Prater knocked down seven points while Haley Henderson added six.

Versailles coach Tempary Gunter said her team competed in a tough conference.

“They played hard and it was a good chance for us to see where we are and what we need to improve on going forward,” she noted. “Looking forward to seeing the kids continue to grow as a team and individually as the season moves forward.”

Versailles (1-3) will visit Smithton on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Eldon (1-2) was scheduled to host Fatima on Monday and will host Lebanon on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Climax Springs comes up short against Weaubleau

Climax Springs met Weaubleau on Friday and dropped its first game of the season 54-50.

The Cougars led 32-24 at the break, but lost some of the offensive rhythm in the second half that came in the first.

"We just did not play very well and did not execute at all," Climax Springs coach Ron Rhodes said. "We were 5-12 at the free throw line and had 18 turnovers so that is what cost us the ball game."

Autumn Wallace led Climax Springs with 19 points, and Jayden Butterfield finished with 14.

Climax Springs (1-1) is scheduled to begin Hermitage Tournament play this week.