A first look at Osage, Eldon, Versailles, Macks Creek and Climax Springs

OSAGE INDIANS

From Head Coach Scott Rowland:

2019-20 Record/Finish: 10-15 and 2-5 in the Tri-County Conference with a loss to Boonville in the district semifinals

Moved or graduated athletes: No graduates. Sr. Ella DeMott moved.

Top returners and any accolades: Sr. guard Sara Wolf (All-Conference and All-District), sr. forward Liberty Gamm, sr. guard Sydney Riley, sr. guard Paige Rowland, jr. guard Reese Good and sr. forward Alisa Boswell

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: This group of seniors is one that I have worked with and watched for many, many years. There were no seniors last year so I am looking forward to seeing how this group handles being on their last go-around. I am very interested to see how the returners blend in with the newcomers that will see playing time this year.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: I am hopeful that our experience will help us in many games this year. I feel they are a smart group of kids and know where the ball needs to go and when. It's a hard-working group because they know that they will be undersized in most every game and yet, will still have to find ways to get things accomplished.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping the team can improve upon?

A: Offensively, we will have to get better as the year goes along. At times we struggled to score last year and that will need to be fixed as the season progresses.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: I just hope that the team can continue to improve as the season goes along. We want to be a competitive team that no one really wants to play. A key would be to try and be better after every practice and every game.

ELDON MUSTANGS

From Head Coach Isaiah Rhine:

2019-20 Record/Finish: 6-16 with a loss to Southern Boone in the first round of districts

Moved or graduated athletes: Kayleigh Fike, Lauren Imler, Kelsey Wallis and Anna Herbert

Top returners and any accolades: Soph. Haley Henderson (12.7 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, Honorable Mention All-Conference and Media 2nd Team All-District), sr. Taylor Henderson (6.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game), sr. Elizabeth Rush and soph. Haley Shinn

Newcomers: Fr. Sydney Halderman and fr. Jaci Mueller

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: Our program is headed in a new direction so everything is new for our girls. We are focused on building a strong foundation and taking the program in a positive direction. I look forward to being in the gym with this group every day, working to get better, and watching all the progress we make.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: We have a great group of girls who work hard and bring energy everyday.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping the team can improve upon?

A: We are striving to get tougher and be more together as a team. We are working to constantly improve.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: We want to be a strong defensive team, move the ball well on offense, and limit turnovers.

VERSAILLES TIGERS

From Head Coach Tempary Gunter:

2019-20 Record/Finish: 6-20 with a loss to California in the first round of districts

Moved or graduated athletes: Allison Foley, Adaya Comer and Kylie Viebrock

Top returners and any accolades: Returning two juniors and a senior

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: I am looking forward to seeing us take on lots of new challenges and ideas. I think we have lots of room for growth and development as both a team and on an individual level and I am excited to see the kids improve this season.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: As a team, I would say one of our strengths is the kids work hard. They come in everyday ready to learn. They are willing to accept any challenges I throw at them and they try their best every time.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping the team can improve upon?

A: I hope as the season progresses, we can become more fundamentally sound and increase our basketball IQ.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: The goal this year for our team is to “focus on the process”. By this I mean we are taking everything day by day, practice by practice, drill by drill. I want us to focus on achieving small goals every day like making a certain number of shots in a drill or finishing a conditioning drill in a certain amount of time.

MACKS CREEK PIRATES

From Head Coach Ron Duggan:

2019-20 Record/Finish: 10-13 with a loss to Halfway in the first round of districts

Moved or graduated athletes: The top two leading scorers in Caytlin Eidson and Jesse Willis along with four additional seniors. The third-leading scorer is graduating at semester and will not be playing this year.

Top returners and any accolades: Sr. Alyssa Seaholm, sr. Bailey Taylor and sr. Chelsey Brown

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: This will definitely be a rebuilding year. The girls have relied on the twho who graduated for the last four years and this yar, they will be learning how to rely on themselves. They play hard and will give it their all each night and our successes may not be seen in the scoring column.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping the team can improve upon?

A: Fundamentals will be our biggest emphasis this year. We will definitely be making strides in this area.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: Our goals for this year is to be competitive every night. The girls have been working hard on defensive intensity and will try and hold opponents to 40 points a game or less. We believe that we will have a shot if we can do that.

CLIMAX SPRINGS COUGARS

From Head Coach Ron Rhodes:

2019-20 Record/Finish: 19-9 with a loss to Walnut Grove in the district championship

Moved or graduated athletes: None

Top returners and any accolades: We have four starters returning- two seniors in Abi Wolfe and Autumn Wallace and two juniors in Jayden Butterfield and Miranda Burke. Newcomers include freshman Ava Wolfe and sophomore Beth Torimno.

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: We should be competitive in most of our games and I expect this group of players to execute on offense and defense. There are four of these starters who have started for me for three years. Autumn Wallace was First Team All-State and All-District and Jayden Butterfield was First Team All-District.

