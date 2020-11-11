Lakers and Indians chosen among the best of their district tournaments
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 9 FIRST TEAM
-Camdenton junior Grant Thompson
-Camdenton senior Ian Kirby-Gibson
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 9 SECOND TEAM
-Camdenton sophomore Caden Kowal
-Camdenton junior Max Thoenen
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 9 CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
-Camdenton junior Grant Thompson
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 5 FIRST TEAM
-Osage senior Anthony Alberti
-Osage senior Joshua Cooper
-Osage senior Ryan Watson
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 5 SECOND TEAM
-Osage junior Christopher Boyd
-Osage sophomore Nate Evans