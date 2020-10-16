The lake level was 657.7; generation of 950 to 3,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 657.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 70 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.3 level.

The lake level was 657.7; generation of 950 to 3,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 657.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 70 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Corey Cook won the three-day FLW Toyota Series tournament last week with 15 bass weighing 49.13 pounds.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures, jigs and Ned rigs along main channel logs and rocky banks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Choppo and Whopper Plopper topwater lures, buzz baits, jigs and spinnerbaits along docks on the main lake and halfway back in coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows around docks and brush piles 15 feet deep. White bass: Good when surfacing on topwater chuggers and lipless crankbaits in the coves.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Texas-rigged soft plastic lures 2 to 6 feet deep in the backs of coves or on jigs in brush 12 to 25 feet deep on the main lake. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks. White bass: Good on swimbaits along secondary points and backs of creeks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on shaky head magnum plastic worms in brush piles in coves and on main lake. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks or on jigs and minnows in brush piles 12 to 14 feet deep. White bass: Good on topwater lures when fish are surfacing. Catfish: Fair drifting cut shad on the main channel.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on jigs along docks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 10 feet deep over brush around shad schools. White bass: Good on jigs around shad schools on the main lake. Catfish: Good on cut shad drifted through shad schools.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head plastic worms around docks and shallow brush in the backs of coves. Crappie: Fair on minnows 8 to 10 feet deep along bluffs. White bass: Good on Roostertails and spoons along points. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures early in the morning or later in the day on jigs along main and secondary points or crankbaits along bluffs. Crappie: Slow shooting jigs under main lake docks over deep water. White bass: Fair trolling small crankbaits on the main channel.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.