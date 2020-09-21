





Taylor Martin belted a pair of home runs and Chloé Ferguson deposited one over the fence Saturday during Moberly's 12-2 win against Schuyler County of Queen City, but a bigger celebration, and one of surprise, arrived after their third game of the day.

The Lady Spartans yielded eight runs to Westran of Huntsville in their final round-robin softball affair of the Cairo Lady 'Cats Tournament, and starting in the bottom of the fifth inning Moberly would score six unanswered runs of their own.

Despite that rallying effort, Moberly fell short of their goal in a 8-6 loss to the Lady Hornets, Moberly won two of three games Saturday.

As a result, the Lady Spartans were awarded first place in the tournament by virtue of the event's point scheme used. Cairo also went 2-1 to finish second, Westran and Schuyler County both went 1-2 with the Lady Hornets taking third place according to the tournament's point system.

On Tap

Moberly Lady Spartans (4-10) are scheduled to host Putnam County of Unionville on Monday, visit Mexico on Tuesday and they are scheduled to host Kirksville on Thursday.

Westran (7-4) is scheduled to travel Tuesday to Marceline and Thursday they are to host Knox County of Edina.

Meanwhile the Lady 'Cats of Cairo (5-3) plans to compete Tuesday at Sturgeon and Thursday at Salisbury.

Here is a brief wrap up of Moberly games played at the Cairo tournament.

Westran Game

Leadoff batter Sam Calvert went 2-3 with a double and Mady Klostermann hit a couple of singles. Chloé Ferguson, Kennedy Messer, Jade Mickle and Lauryn Powell all had one hit.

Westran produced 12 hits in the contest. Kenzie Dawson, Reanna Black and Kiersten Block all had two singles. Ireland Chapman and Maddy Harvey each hit one double. Maddy Burton, Bethany Dollich, Moore and Piper Krog all singled.

Starting pitcher Harvey threw 1 2/3 innings and was awarded the win, and Chapman came in relief to finish the game.

Moberly losing pitcher was Klostermann.

Schuyler Co. Game

Moberly collected 12 base hits in the 12-2 win over the Rams.

In addition to smacking respective home runs, Ferguson hit a double and Martin, a single. Sam Calvert also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and Jade Mickle singled twice. Elizabeth Reisenauer had a double.

Martin was the winning pitcher.

Cairo Game

Moberly got off to a 2-0 lead with its first plate appearance against tournament host Cairo, added a tally in the second and carried on to win 4-1 in its opening game of the day.

Chloé Ferguson went 4-4, Mady Klostermann and Abbie Smothers both went 2-3 with one of Smothers hits being a double.

Klostermann pitched a complete game to earn the triumph, losing pitcher for Cairo was Kacie Callahan.

Three of Cairo's hits went for extra bases. Morgan Taylor smoked a triple and a double, Abi Ogle had a double, and Gracie Brumley singled.