MHS defense forces five turnovers, including Gillman "pick 6," as defending league champs take full control of 2020 Lewis and Clark Conference race Friday (Sept. 18)

FAYETTE — Marceline's Tigers claimed its pivotal Lewis and Clark Conference duel at Fayette, blanking the Falcons 27-0.

After an impressive start to this season, the host Falcons (2-2, 1-1 conf.) looked like they might threaten the defending Lewis and Clark Conference-champion Tigers’ reign, but, when the time arrived for a showdown, MHS – especially its “Black Rage” defense – had all the answers.

“The defense did an outstanding job, forcing five turnovers and a blocked punt,” pleased Tigers head coach Mark Ross saluted.

While Marceline defenders, led by junior linebacker Brendon Catron and featuring an interception-return touchdown from junior defensive back Sam Gillman – set the tone, the Hunter Nelson-led offense held up its end of the bargain, as well.

As a result, the mostly-non-senior MHS club improved to 3-0 in the loop and 3-1 overall. With victories already over the two teams which seemed most threatening to it in L&C play and Westran surprising potential contender Harrisburg Friday, Marceline sits squarely in the conference driver’s seat at midseason.

Catron had a team-high 10 tackles and recovered a Fayette fumble, while Gillman, who was part of four tackles, returned an errant Falcons pass for one of MHS’ four touchdowns.

“We did a nice job of getting all 11 ‘hats’ to the ball all night and playing physical defense,” lauded Ross.

Nelson, who picked off a pass, as well, and was in on seven stops on defense, lugged the rock a whopping 35 times, gaining 178 yards and reaching the end zone twice.

“We still have things we need to clean up offensively,” reviewed the Tigers coach, “but the line did a nice job all night, opening up large running lanes for Hunter.”

Marceline's midseason matchup this coming Friday will have them at Paris (2-2, 2-2 conf.)



