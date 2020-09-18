Junior defensive ringleader Nick Bolton headlines four Missouri football players named to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference coaches team.

Bolton was selected as a first-team linebacker, while senior defensive back Tyree Gillespie and senior defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside earned second-team nods at their respective positions. Senior running back Larry Rountree was picked to third-team honors.

The recognitions were announced Thursday by the SEC office.

Bolton led the conference in tackles during the regular season a year ago, making 107 stops to average nearly nine tackles per game. The 6-foot, 230-pound standout is on the preseason watchlist for the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in college football, and the Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the best defensive player in the country.

Gillespie was second on the Tigers with 50 tackles last season, when the safety made four tackles for loss and seven pass breakups. Starting full-time for the first time in 2019, Whiteside totaled 27 tackles, and his 6.5 sacks last year are tied for the most among any returning SEC player.

Rountree posted 829 rushing yards on 186 carries — an average of 4.5 yards per attempt — and led Missouri with nine touchdowns on the ground last season.

Missouri is scheduled to host No. 2 Alabama at 6 p.m. next Saturday to open the season.

Four Mizzou soccer players named to preseason watchlist

Four Missouri soccer players have been named to the Southeastern Conference preseason watchlist in lieu of a traditional All-SEC preseason team voted on by coaches.

Junior forward Julissa Cisneros, senior defender Momola Adesanmi, senior midfielder Cassidy Nurnberger and senior midfielder Lindsey Whitmore were named to the list after being nominated by Tigers head coach Bryan Blitz.

Cisneros led Missouri with 11 goals and 23 points last season, scoring in the final five matches. Her 16 goals combined through her first two Tiger seasons are seventh in program history.

Adesanmi started all 17 matches for Missouri a year ago at outside fullback, contributing to a pair of shutouts while playing 1,332 minutes. Nurnberger served as the Tigers’ primary central midfielder last season, starting all 18 matches. Fellow midfielder Whitmore distributed three assists and started all but two matches in 2019.

Missouri’s season-opening match at home against Florida scheduled for Saturday was canceled after three positive COVID-19 among Gator players. The Tigers are now slated to begin their SEC-only fall schedule Sept. 27 at South Carolina. The match will be broadcast on ESPNU.