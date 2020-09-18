





North Central Missouri

Football

NCMC All

Moberly - 3-0

Kirksville - 3-0

Hannibal - 2-0

Mexico - 1-1

Marshall - 1-2

Fulton - 0-3

Softball

NCMC All

Kirksville 3-0 6-0

Mexico4-17-3

Fulton2-28-6

Hannibal1-23-6

Moberly1-32-9

Marshall 0-3 2-6

Soccer

NCMC All

Moberly 3-0 5-1

Fulton 1-0 5-1

Hannibal 1-1 3-2

Marshall 1-1 2-1

Mexico 2-2 2-4

Kirksville 0-3 1-3

Lewis & Clark

Football

LCC All

Westran 2-0 3-0

Harrisburg 2-0 2-1

Fayette 1-0 2-1

Marceline 2-0 2-1

Paris 2-1 2-1

Knox Co. 0-3 0-3

Scotland Co. 0-3 0-3

Salisbury 0-3 0-3

Softball

LCC All

Fayette 2-0 5-1

Marceline 2-0 6-0

Westran 1-0 6-2

Harrrisburg 2-1 4-3

Salisbury 1-1 6-2

Scotland County 1-2 1-4

Schuyler County 1-3 1-7

Knox County 0-2 2-5

Paris 0-1 1-5

Central Activities

Softball

CAC All

Community 2-0 4-2

Sturgeon 2-0 2-4

New Franklin 2-1 5-4

Cairo 2-1 3-2

Madison 1-1 2-3

Slater 0-1 0-1

Glasgow 0-2 2-2

Pilot Grove 0-2 0-5

Baseball

CAC All

Sturgeon 1-0 2-1

Cairo 1-1 2-1

Pilot Grove 1-1 3-1

New Franklin 1-1 3-3

Glasgow 0-1 0-3

NOTE: Madison, Slater and Community of Laddonia is not fielding a baseball team.

Clarence Cannon

Football

CCC All

Monroe City 1-0 3-0

Centralia 1-0 2-0

Clark County 1-0 2-1

Palmyra - 3-0

Macon - 0-2

Brookfield 0-1 2-1

Highland 0-1 2-1

South Shelby 0-1 0-3

Softball

CCCAll

Macon2-03-0

Monroe City 2-0 5-2

Highland 1-0 3-4

Clark County 1-1 5-3

Brookfield 1-1 3-4

Palmyra 0-1 4-4

South Shelby 0-1 2-5

Centralia 0-2 5-5

Cooper County Activities Association

Softball

CCAA All

Calvary Lutheran 1-0 8-2

Jamestown-0-4

Higbee - 0-5

Jamestown 0-1 0-4

NOTE: Prairie Home &Bunceton have a co-op, but did not field a softball team.

Baseball

CCAA All

Jamestown 1-0 3-1

Calvary Lutheran - 0-1

Higbee - 2-2

Prairie Home 0-1 0-4

NOTE: Prairie Home and Bunceton have a co-op.