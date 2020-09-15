





The annual Lady 'Cats Softball Tournament will have games played at both Northeast R-IV School at Cairo and Community R-Vi at Laddonia this Saturday, Sept. 19.

This 7-team event will consist of pool play competitions with a tournament champion being determined through the use of the following means; tourrnament record, head-to-head, total runs yielded, total runs scored.

Highland, North Callaway and Richmond will compete in games played at Community.

Both the softball and baseball fields at Cairo will be used Saturday. Here is the schedule of games taking place at Cairo.

9 a.m.: Cairo plays Moberly on the softball field, while Westarn competes with Schuyler County of Queen City on the baseball field.

10:45 a.m.: Cairo plays Westran on the softball field, while Moberly engages with Schuyler Co. on the baseball field.

12:30 p.m.: Cairo meets Schuyler Co. on the softball field, while Moberly plays Westran on the baseball field.

NOTE: On Monday, Sept. 15 Cairo's softball team lost 1-0 at Community. The Lady 'Cats (1-2) will play Tuesday in a make up game at conference rival New Franklin in lieu of its scheduled non-league home game with Higbee, and come Thursday Cairo plays at Glasgow.