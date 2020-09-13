





The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team finished 2-2 overall in the Hickman Tournament over the weekend in Columbia.

After going 2-1 in pool play, which was good enough for second place, the Lady Pirates dropped their next match in bracket play by losing to Smithton-the third place team in Pool B-in three straight sets 14-25, 26-24 and 15-25.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said the girls didn’t play a team that they couldn’t hang with on Saturday.

"When we pass and serve-receive well, our offense is unstoppable,"Herzog said. "Addi (Brownfield)makes great decisions when in charge. However, we gave away too many free balls when our hitters aren’t ready to switch up their offense. We saw some great hitters and need to be more aggressive on the block. Our touches need to become "stuff blocks" and we need to run an offense on balls when the block slows down. We will continue to serve aggressively and work on inconsistent "missed" serves. Our defense will work to adjust as the block becomes more consistent. We play so well at times. I know this group of hard working girls are real close to becoming very good."

The Lady Pirates definitely showed that they could play with other teams in the tournament. After losing in straight sets against Marshfield 16-25 and 21-25, Boonville came back to win its next two matches by beating Capital City in two 25-22 and 25-14 and Fatima 27-25 and 18.

By finishing 4-2 overall in pool play, which was good enough for second place in Pool C, the Lady Pirates faced off against Smithville in the first round of bracket play and fell in 3 sets.

Addi Brownfield also stepped up her game in four matches for the Lady Pirates by finishing with 28 digs, 26 assists, 20 service points, 14 kills on 41 attack attempts and one block.

Senior Kennedy Renfrow also scored well with 20 service points with three aces along with 28 digs and two assists and two kills on three attack attempts. Nora Morris led the team with 15 kills on 46 attack attempts along with 20 assists, 16 digs, 12 service points with one ace and one block. Madison Smith added 11 service points with two aces, seven kills on 20 attack attempts, six blocks, two assists and two digs while Jodie Bass had 17 digs, 11 kills on 34 attack attempts, four blocks, four service points with one ace and two assists, Sophi Waibel with 15 digs, four service points with two aces and one kill on 21 attack attempts, Lillian Rohrbach with six digs, four service points with one ace, three kills on five attack attempts and two assists, Genae Hodge with 11 kills on 25 attack attempts and one block, Hope Mesik with 10 digs and one kill on one attack attempt and Payton Luscombe with one dig and one attack attempt.

Other teams competing in the tournament along with Boonville, Marshfield, Fatima, Capital City and Smithville were Hickman, St. Clair, Mexico and Linn.