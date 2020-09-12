BOONVILLE — Southern Boone head football coach Trent Tracy knew if his Eagles could get a stop at their own 1-yard line late in the third quarter, the momentum would flip.

He was right.

Southern Boone stopped Boonville on four downs and then reeled off 14 unanswered points for a 20-14 victory. The win was the third straight for the Eagles over Boonville since the Pirates joined the Tri-County Conference in 2018.

Southern Boone improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play, while Boonville dropped to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the TCC.

"That play on the 1-yard line was huge,"Tracy said. "I think that was the turning point in the game because we come back and score right after that to take the lead. Hell of a game. Hats off to my kids first off for battling. We knew it was going to be a physical battle, but Boonville never quit either."

Southern Boone senior quarterback Chase Schupp completed 17 of 25 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown while also running 13 times for 34 yards and one score.

"I don’t know what it is when we play Boonville, but it always seems to be a good game,"Schupp said. "They’re a great competitor and I feel like we’re a great competitor, too. We just go head-to-head all night."

The Pirates scored the first touchdown of the game when sophomore quarterback Colby Caton hit senior receiver Charlie Bronakowski in the corner of the end zone to make it 6-0.

Southern Boone dug deep after that.

Although a fumble recovery by Boonville on the ensuing kickoff was another blow to the Eagles, their defense stepped up and forced a turnover on downs.

After punting on their first two drives, Southern Boone drove the ball 78 yards on just five plays for the score on a 8-yard run by senior running back Alex Switzer to tie the game at 6-all with 6:08 left in the first half.

Boonville and Southern Boone finished the first half with identical numbers in total yards with 98. The only difference was that the Eagles had six first downs compared to just three for the Pirates.

As for Schupp, the senior signal caller completed 10 of 12 passes for 98 yards. Senior Blake Dapkus hauled in five passes for 52 yards to lead the Eagles in the first half.

Schupp said it’s nice having Dapkus on his team.

"He’s a gamechanger," Schupp said. "His speed and athleticism is unreal. He will out-jump anybody."

Tracy said he’s also glad to have No. 12 (Schupp)and No. 15 (Dapkus) on his team.

"If we can get the ball in Blake’s hands, he can make things happen,"Tracy said of Dapkus. "He took a 5-yard pass for 50 yards, so he’s capable of doing that anytime."

It would take both Schupp and Dapkus to lead the Eagles in the second half.

After a blocked punt by Boonville junior Peyton Hahn on Southern Boone’s first drive after the break, the Eagles were once again faced with adversity.

Southern Boone rose to the challenge by holding Boonville out of the end zone from the 1 on first-and-goal.

"The blitz off the edge by our linebacker was huge on second down because it moved Boonville back to the 3,"Tracy said. "The next play they had a bad snap over the quarterbacks head all the way back to the 14."

Southern Boone turned Boonville’s misfortunes into a momentum-changer by scoring two plays later from their own 16 on an 84-yard pass from Schupp to Dapkus to put the Eagles on top 12-6 with 6:42 left in the third.

Southern Boone never looked back after that while adding another score with 1:56 left in the game on a 3-yard run by Schupp to extend the lead to 20-8.

The Pirates made it interesting on the ensuing kickoff when junior DaWan Lomax return the ball 75 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 20-14.

Southern Boone then recovered an onside kick and ran out the rest of the clock.

"They played until the last second," Boonville coach Greg Hough said of his team. "This one is going to hurt because we had our chances. But I can’t fault the kids. I have to look at myself. Ihave to call a better game and I told them that after the game. We just missed some chances."

Southern Boone finished the game with 13 first downs and 255 yards in total offense, while Boonville had seven first downs and 145 total yards.

Dapkus led the Eagles in receiving yards with nine catches for 175 yards and one touchdown.

For Boonville, Colby Caton completed 9 of 19 passes for 117 yards with one touchdown. DJ Wesolak led the Pirates in receiving yards with four catches for 60 yards, while Charlie Bronakowski had two catches for 40 yards and one score.