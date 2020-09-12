SALISBURY — Running the football is a whole lot easier when you don't have to worry much about the first level of defenders.

Just ask Wyatt Robinson.

"Our O-line was very good. We were missing one of our starters tonight because he was sick (non-COVID), but by the way they performed together, no one could tell that," the Harrisburg senior running back said. "They did a fantastic job and made running the football a bit easier for me, and I got some nice gains because of them."

Robinson and his Bulldog teammates flashed signs of a dominating ground game Friday in a 36-0 Lewis & Clark Conference football road victory against Salisbury.

Harrisburg's offensive line gashed Salisbury's defensive front for nearly 350 rushing yards, including the 35 carries for 317 yards and five touchdowns in less than three quarters of play from Robinson.

"I thought we ran the ball tough vertically. The conditions were set for us to keep feeding the ball to Wyatt and let him do his thing behind an offensive line that executed their blocks much better than a week ago," Harrisburg coach Steve Hopkins said. "Wyatt told us he wanted to run the football. What impressed me with Wyatt was that after he fumbled the football early, he came to me and said he would do a better job of protecting the football and he still wanted it. Wyatt has great vision and he saw what his offensive line was giving him to take."

Robinson had touchdown runs of 38 and 37 yards in the first quarter, and the 5-foot-11 senior jetted for touchdowns of 42 and 2 yards in the second to deliver the Bulldogs a 28-0 halftime command. His 18-yard score with 3:33 left in the third quarter and Robinson's 2-point conversion run capped the game's scoring summary, and he retired to the sidelines for the rest of the night.

Hopkins expressed his gratitude to junior Brayton Stephenson and junior Austin Furlong at the tackle positions, sophomore Logan Fritts and senior Gram Benton as guards, and freshman center Gaven Samuels. Sharing tight end duties were seniors Kevin Raines, Justus Whitaker and Dayton Samuels.

The game was played in a consistent rain that never relented, which hampered both teams being able to efficiently use their passing game.

"I know the weather conditions played more in our favor and we talked about that as a team the last couple of days in practice, knowing if the weather was going to be rainy it will hurt what Salisbury does best and that's passing or running the football wide. They have a tall, athletic quarterback in Grant Biere that runs well and who throws the ball well, and one of the best receivers in the area with Jackson King and they have two others that do a nice job of catching," Hopkins said. "The weather gave us the breaks, and we were able to take advantage of it in this game."

That put more pressure on each team's running attack, and as a result the rainy weather did not play into the strengths of Salisbury – a pass-heavy offense that has generated more than 220 yards in each of their first two games of the season.

Panthers junior quarterback Biere threw for 26 yards while completing 5 of 10 passes.

"Playing under rainy conditions make conditions to throw the football more difficult. I think if we were playing in dryer conditions, we could have moved the football much better throwing it and put up a couple of scores," Salisbury head coach Mitchell Green said. "I was pleased that we were able to move the football better by running it. That's something we have struggled doing."

Salisbury sophomore Daniel White rushed nine times for 23 yards, and Biere went 33 yards on 10 carries.

"The rain became the perfect weather for us on this particular game. Salisbury does not run the ball much and they advance the ball better by passing, so the rain helped take that aspect of their offense away a bit," Robinson said. "I feel we have the weapons to be able to run or pass the football, but our strength lies more with running the ball.

Four downs

• Harrisburg quarterback Tanner Lane, who threw for more than 1,800 yards and 21 touchdowns a year ago, only threw two passes in the rain Friday night, having no completions.

• Last year, the Bulldogs escaped with a 20-14 win against Salisbury, and Harrisburg now holds a 3-2 edge in meetings held since their first football encounter in 2016.

• Friday’s game came on the 19th anniversary of 9/11, a somber, solemn remembrance of when passenger jets hijacked by terrorists slammed into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon building and also crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. This was the deadliest attack in the country's history, and nearly 3,000 people died in the tragedies.

• Salisbury (0-3, 0-3 LCC) steps out of conference play next week when the Panthers travel to play Carrollton, while Harrisburg (2-1, 2-0 LCC) hosts Westran of Huntsville.