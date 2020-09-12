





Adjustments made with its defensive scheme of operation paid dividends Friday for the Paris Coyotes on a night when Americans solemnly remembered the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedies involving terrorists attack on the U.S.

The Coyotes put up a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter and held on to defeat Scotland County 16-8 at home in Lewis & Clark Conference football action.

"Our defense played outstanding. They had a running back (Alex Long) that had about 130 yards rushing, but we held Scotland County's team to 61 total yards of offense. Our defense came up with 15 tackles for loss yardage including six quarterback sacks,"Paris football coach Gary Crucha said. "We blitzed a lot. But we ran a different scheme. Instead of running a 4-4 defense we used a 3-4 moving Devin Miller to nose guard and we mostly played a man-defense."

Paris senior quarterback Chris Ebbesmeyer connected with tight end Taren McCluskey on a touchdown pass that covered 14 yards with 6:35 left in the second stanza. Ebbesmeyer threw for 55 yards completing 4 of 14 passes.

McCluskey ended up having two receptions for 19 yards, and Reese Barton made a 9-yard reception for Paris (2-1, 2-1 LCC).

Owen Totten accounted for 68 of the Coyotes 77 total rushing yards from his 21 carries, and he scored on a 2-yard run late in the second quarter as Paris took a 16-0 lead into halftime. Totten also gained 29 yards on a catch in the game.

Defensively, Devin Miller recorded a safety early in the second quarter for the Coyotes other score. Miller led the unit in tackles with 11, including three sacks and five tackles resulting in loss yardage.

Totten and Aaron White collected 10 and nine tackles respectively.

Long scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter for the Tigers (0-3, 0-3 LCC).

"This was a hard-fought game. Scotland County played physical up-front and our guys matched that challenge on both sides of the football," added Coyotes coach Crucha. "It's been at least five years since we beat Scotland County and it feels good that we ended that losing streak."

Paris is scheduled to play at Knox County of Edina on Sept. 18, who plays Saturday against Marceline, while the Tigers are at home against St. Joseph Christian (1-2).