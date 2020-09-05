High school football
Clark Co. 28, Macon 14
Macon - No stats by deadline.
Westran 36, Knox Co. 22
Knox - Conner Hayes, rushing TD, passing TD to Branson Miller.
Milan 57, Harrisburg 32
Milan - Dominic Dabney, 288 rushing yards, 4 TDs, receiving TD; Deric Doporto, 207 rushing yards, TD; Mallan Cole, 74 rushing yards, TD; Milan had 635 rushing yards and 7 TDs.
Putnam Co. 14, South Shelby 12
Putnam - Chase Tomlin, 121 rushing yards; Blaine Perkins, 73 rushing yards, TD.
Fayette 36, Scotland Co. 12
Scotland - No stats by deadline.
Pattonsburg 68, Schuyler Co. 8
Schuyler - No stats reported.
High school softball
Brashear 5, Linn Co. 4
Brashear - Hannah Grissom, 4 hits; Alexa Borgmeyer, WP, 13 Ks.
Fayette 2, Scotland Co. 1
Scotland - Jansen Alexander, RBI; Kina Billings, LP, 11 Ks.
Harrisburg 7, Schuyler Co. 2
Schuyler - No stats reported.
Green City 14, Meadville 4
Green City - Paige Pialet, WP, 7 Ks; Celeste Athon, 3 RBIs; Cyerra Ballinger, RBI; Madelyn Holloway, HR; Maddie Lunsford, RBI; Tanner Tipton, RBI.