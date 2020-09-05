Battle football has done plenty in its six years of varsity competition.

A state title in its first season? Done. Five district titles in its first five seasons eligible? Accomplished.

Friday night added another notch to its young, yet impressive belt, as for the first time in program history, the Spartans competed in a conference game.

The newly minted Central Missouri Activities Conference had its first trio of gridiron matchups in Columbia and Sedalia during Week 2 of the Missouri high school football season.

In their CMAC debut, Battle's offense picked up right where it left off after a 60-point win in its season opener against Fort Zumwalt North with a 52-12 win over Capital City in front of a socially distant crowd of about 60 people at Battle High School.

The Spartans (2-0) grabbed momentum of the game early and never relinquished it. Capital City (0-2), playing its first season of varsity competition, first true road game in program history and second-ever game, couldn’t recover from the onslaught by their seasoned conference rivals from East Columbia.

"In the big picture, I'm happy," Battle head coach Attiyah Ellison said of the win. "But certain guys, making the same mistakes. You got to understand and fix it ... It's not glaring, big things either. It's just small things, getting on the same page and communication. So, it's not major. I'm happy."

Battle’s ground attack proved to be too much for the Cavaliers to handle throughout the contest. Spartans starter Gerry Marteen and backup Rickie Dunn each had three rushing touchdowns in the game.

Marteen (98 yards) and Dunn (91 yards) both scored from long range during the game, and racked up more than 150 rushing yards apiece.

Battle’s air attack made an appearance on Friday night as well with quarterback Khaleel Dampier evading a sack and keeping himself from going over the line of scrimmage to connect with Manny Chiteri for a 61-yard score.

"We do have some great running backs, but we also have some great receivers," Ellison said. "They're doing their part to help the running back score, blocking down the field. We got to show them love and give them the ball too."

As Capital City started to build some first-half momentum, it was Battle defensive back Jaylen Broadus whose two interceptions kept the Cavaliers’ defense on the field.

One was called back because of a Spartans roughing the passer penalty, but the other stood.

"I saw (Capital City quarterback Kaden Dassrath) rolling out and he was looking at (his receivers)," Broadus said of his interceptions. "So, I thought I could jump on the ball, and it just happened to go to me."

Both Broadus and Ellison keyed on the team’s tackling as where the Spartans can improve the most.

As skilled as Battle can be offensively, those inside its locker room know their defense will have to do more heavy lifting to have a long, sustainable season, especially with challenges coming up against Hickman, Helias and Rock Bridge.

"We made a lot of mental mistakes early, not sure exactly why. I felt like we had a decent week of practice," Ellison said. "Stuff like that down the line is going to kill us. So, we just got to tighten up."

Ellison served as an assistant coach under former Spartans coach Justin Conyers for the program’s first six seasons. They share the week-to-week mentality of coaching their teams and never looking too far ahead.

Yet, Ellison knows how to characterize the traits of teams that win in November, and those that don’t.

The next test for Battle comes with its first road game of the season against CMAC rival Helias, which soundly defeated Hickman 68-18 on Friday.

"We do have a good tradition here, a winning tradition, and I want to uphold what Justin planted here and I do take it seriously," Ellison said. "Even next week, (the Crusaders) got some good stuff that they do. We can't make the mistakes that we made today and get the win."

>> ANOTHER BIT OF HISTORY: Battle kicker Sam Schupp successfully converted two second-half extra points in the game, becoming the third Columbia Public Schools female to score in a football game.

The first two were Sophie Cunningham at Rock Bridge and Hannah Larson for Hickman, making Schupp the first Spartan female to score on the gridiron.

