Chuck Embree @MMIsports

Monday

Aug 31, 2020 at 8:39 AM




A look at Moberly area high school varsity football, cross country, softball, boys soccer, girls golf and girls tennis events taking place in the coming days.


Monday, Aug. 31


Salisbury golf hosts quad meet, 4 pm


Moberly softball hosts Salisbury, 5 pm


Cairo softball at Westran, 5 pm


Tuesday, Sept. 1


Moberly golf hosts quad meet, 4 pm


Cairo, Westran, Higbee cross country at Salisbury, 4 pm


Salisbury golf at Mexico, 4 pm


Moberly tennis hosts Palmyra, 4:30 pm


Westran softball at Brunswick, 5 pm


Madison softball/ baseball at Macon County, 5 pm


Higbee baseball hosts Prairie Home, 5 pm


Paris softball at Louisiana,5pm


Moberly softball at Marceline, 6 pm


Salisbury softball hosts Carrollton,5 pm


Moberly soccer hosts Marshall, 6:30 pm


Wednesday, Sept. 2


Westran, Cairo girls golf at Paris, 4 pm


Moberly tennis at Marshall, 4:30 pm


Thursday, Sept. 3


Westran girls golf hosts Centralia, Paris &Cairo, 4 pm


Higbee cross country at Calvary Lutheran in Jefferson City, 4 pm


Salisbury golf at Marceline, 4 pm


Cairo softball hosts Paris, 5 pm


Moberly softball at Kirksville, 5 pm


Westran softball at Madison, 5 pm


Higbee softball at La Plata, 5 pm


Moberly soccer hosts MOMilitary Academy, 5 pm


Friday, Sept. 4


Cairo baseball hosts Novinger, 5 pm


Higbee softball/baseballl at Glasgow, 5 pm


Moberly football hosts Osage, 7 pm


Westran football hosts Knox County, 7 pm


Salisbury football hosts Paris, 7 pm


Saturday, Sept. 5


Westran cross country at Mexico, 4 pm


Sunday, Sept. 6


Auto racing at Randolph County Raceway, 6 pm


Monday, Sept. 7


Labor Day holiday, none scheduled


Tuesday, Sept. 8


Westran cross country at Highland, 4 pm


Moberly golf hosts Marshall, 4 pm


Salisbury golf hosts Harrisburg, 4 pm


Moberly, Cairo cross country at Chillicothe, 4 pm


Moberly softball hosts Hannibal, 5 pm


Cairo softball/baseball at New Franklin, 5 pm


Higbee softball/baseball at Madison, 5 pm


Moberly soccer at Canton, 5 pm


Westran softball hosts Canton, 5 pm


Salisbury softball hosts Hallsville, 5 pm


North Central Missouri


NCMCAll


Moberly-1-0


Marshall-1-0


Kirksville-1-0


Fulton-0-1


Hannibal--


Mexico--


Aug. 28 Results


Moberly 32, Smith-Cotton 6


Osage 63, Fulton 36


Kirksville 35, Macon 25


Marshall 21, Chillicothe 7


Hannibal &Mexico did not play


Sept. 4 Games


Osage at Moberly


Chillicothe at Kirksville


California at Fulton


Hannibal at Jefferson City


Mexico at Southern Boone


– -- --- ---


Lewis &Clark


LCCAll


Westran1-01-0


Harrisburg1-01-0


Marceline1-01-0


Fayette-1-0


Scotland Co.0-10-1


Salisbury0-10-1


Paris0-10-1


Knox Co.0-10-1


Aug. 28 Results


Westran 36, Salisbury 14


Harrisburg 36, Paris 0


Marceline 26, Scotland Co. 14


Fayette 42, Carrollton 8


Sweet Springs 40, Knox Co. 8


Sept. 4 Games


Knox Co. at Westran


Paris at Salisbury


Milan at Harrisburg


Brookfield at Marceline


Scotland Co. at Fayette


– -- ---- ----


Clarence Cannon


CCCAll


Brookfield-1-0


Palmyra-1-0


Monroe City-1-0


Highland-1-0


Centralia--


Clark County-0-1


Macon-0-1


South Shelby-0-1


Aug. 28 Results


Kirksville 35, Macon 25


Brookfield 50, Trenton 0


Palmyra 38, Christian 0


Monroe City 34, S. Callaway 32


Keokuk, Ia. 19, Clark Co. 14


Milan 35, South Shelby 0


Sept. 4 Games


Macon at Tolton Catholic


Putnam Co. at South Shelby


Highland at MO Military Acad


Winfield at Monroe City


Palmyra at Bowling Green


Brookfield at Marceline


– -- ---- ---


Eastern MIssouri


EMCAll


North Callaway1-01-0


Wright City1-01-0


Mark Twain--


Van-Far--


Bowling Green-0-1


South Callaway-0-1


Montgomery Co.-0-1


Clopton0-10-1


Louisiana0-10-1


Aug. 28 Results


N. Callaway 72, Louisiana 22


Oak Grove 47, Bowling Green 19


Monroe City 34, S. Callaway 32


Hermann 16,Montgom Co. 12


Wright City 41, Clopton 21


Van-Far &Mark Twain did not play


Sept. 4 Games


N. Callaway at S. Callaway


Palmyra at Bowling Green


Bishop Ward at Wright City


Montgomery Co. at Louisiana


Copton at Mark Twain


Van-Far will not play