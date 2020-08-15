This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Celtic Classic, 4 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: WTA Prague semifinals, 4 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Canberra at Brisbane, 4:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: LPGA Ladies Scottish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Rugby: RFL (U.K.): Warrington at Huddersfield, 7 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Fishing: Bass Pro Tour: Mississippi River, 9 a.m., 10 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: WTA Lexington semifinals, 10 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Rugby: RFL (U.K.): Catalans at Salford, 10:15 a.m., FS2 (740)

• NHL playoffs: Boston vs. Carolina, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• WNBA: Washington vs. Las Vegas, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• High school baseball: GEICO City Series third-place game, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS1 (43)

• Rugby: RFL (U.K.): Manly Sea at Newcastle, 12:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• WNBA: Los Angeles vs. Indiana, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA playoffs: Memphis vs. Portland, 1:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: Indianapolis 500 qualifying, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Champions Tour Senior Players Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado vs. Arizona, 2 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series UNOH 188, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• High school baseball: GEICO City Series championship, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Boxing: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor (lightweights), 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Boise Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Saratoga, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• WNBA: New York vs. Minnesota, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MMA: UFC 252 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: U.S. Amateur semifinals, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NHL playoffs: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL playoffs: Vegas vs. Chicago, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo (super middleweights), 8 p.m., Showtime (217)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League quarterfinal: Olympique Lyonnais at Manchester City (tape), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Herculis Meet (Monaco), 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Essendon at St. Kilda, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 (29)

• Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine, 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN (46)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): LG at NC, 2:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN (13)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Hawthorn at West Coast, 3 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (740)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Celtic Classic, 4 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: LPGA Ladies Scottish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: WTA Prague final, 6:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: RFL (U.K.): London at Northampton, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: WTA Lexington singles/doubles finals, 10 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco 159, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Washington vs. New York Islanders, 11 a.m., USA (52)

• Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: Indianapolis 500 qualifying, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• WNBA: Dallas vs. Phoenix, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: Cleveland at Detroit, noon, ESPN (13)

• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, noon, MLB (272)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• NHL playoffs: Dallas vs. Calgary, 1 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship, 1:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Champions Tour Senior Players Championship, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR GoBowling 235, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• WNBA: Seattle vs. Connecticut, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., TBS (50)

• NBA playoffs: Memphis vs. Portland (if necessary), 3:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Boise Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Rodeo: PBR Bullnanza, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL playoffs: Vegas vs. Chicago, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (Statcast AI edition, 29)

• Golf: U.S. Amateur finals, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL playoffs: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: UEFA Europe League semifinal: Sevilla vs. Manchester United (tape), 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL playoffs: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46), FSKC-Plus (925)

• Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine, 1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR GoBowling 235, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond, 4 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: European Tour Celtic Classic, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA playoffs: Utah vs. Denver, 12:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA playoffs: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA playoffs: Philadelphia vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL playoffs: Teams TBA, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Dallas vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Teams TBA, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)