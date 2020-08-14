Missouri linebacker Jamal Brooks turned to the Bible for perspective on the constant changes surrounding the college football season.

One verse, in particular, was on his mind Thursday afternoon: Matthew 6:34.

"Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself," the verse reads. "Each day has enough trouble of its own."

Brooks was about 48 hours removed from decisions made by the Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 Conference to cancel their fall football seasons when he paraphrased the verse during a Zoom call Thursday with local reporters.

Brooks is one of several dozen returning Tigers from last year preparing for a 10-game, Southeastern Conference-only football schedule set to get underway Sept. 26.

No Missouri players have opted out of the 2020 season, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday. And with fall camp opening Monday, the potential reality of a college football season amid COVID-19 comes more into focus.

Perhaps the biggest roadblock to the SEC conducting its full slate will be students returning to campus. The first day of fall classes is Aug. 24 in Columbia. To preempt any spike in coronavirus case numbers from that influx of students, those inside the football program have preached responsibility.

Brooks said the accountability of being safe and smart amid the pandemic with college football at stake is new for everyone, with defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside initiating the conversation for the defense.

"We're in college. We understand everybody wants to go out and play and have fun and live the college dream, I guess," Brooks said. "You have to put it in perspective. What do I want in the long run? And we want to play college football. So knowing that, you have to understand, what do I have to sacrifice to get what I want? And so for the team, we've had constant communication about that.

"Pass up on going downtown to Silverball, Harpo’s, (10 Below), all the places, pass up on it. ... We have to put things that are going to harm the team away. And that's just been a constant conversation daily to remind each other to wear your mask and do the little things because in the long run, the little things are going to add up."

As college football student-athletes are considered amateurs under the NCAA model, a bubble scenario isn’t likely, with the SEC having 14 programs across 11 states. So creating as impenetrable of a fortress as possible around players, coaches and staff in the Missouri program will continue to be critical.

Drinkwitz noted the Tigers have a positive testing rate of less than 3% for COVID-19, much lower than the recent statewide or Boone County figures.

"I think it's just the same thing that’s been preached for the last couple months. It's just maintaining your social distance, wearing a mask whenever you are going to be closer than that 6 feet," Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister said of avoiding a spike in cases. "And it's just kind of a team responsibility. You saw Rutgers and all that. They got a spike in cases because they went to house parties and stuff like that.

"You’ve just got to weigh what means more to you. I mean, if guys on the team think that going out to parties and going to bars is more important than the season, then there'll probably be a spike in cases. But if we all do what we're supposed to do, and do our job, then I think we can keep it, how it's been, keep this virus under control."

The Tigers have been together since the start of voluntary workouts June 8 and have yet to shut down team activities because of an outbreak.

In preparation for 10 SEC opponents, there are daily temperature checks, symptom checks and mandatory mask wearing in athletic facilities.

Plenty can still change about playing a season or the circumstances under which 10 games take place, but Drinkwitz appears to have a unified vision with his team: Prepare until you are told there are no games to get ready for.

"I'd say that morale is pretty high honestly throughout the building," Missouri junior offensive lineman Case Cook said. "I think guys are excited at the fact that we get to start on Monday and we get to be around each other and I think everyone feels safe. There's so many precautions and things you have to do every day just to get in the building and all that.

"I think it'd be hard not to feel safe with all the things that we have in place. ... Guys are ready to go, ready to practice and definitely ready to play."