When the Blue Springs Rod’s Sports Athletics folded earlier this year, it appeared there would be only one American Legion senior-level baseball team left in Blue Springs, Post 499 Fike.

But the Blue Springs Elks, the Athletics’ former junior level (AA) team will officially try to make the move to the senior level (AAA) to replace the A’s.

The new team will still be called the Blue Springs Elks, and players will come mainly from the Blue Springs High School district.

"We talked with Mike (Rooney, the longtime former A’s manager) and we all decided it would be best for Legion ball in the area if the junior Elks team moved up to the senior Legion program," Elks manager Jeff Barnett said. "We’ve had some success at the 18-under tournaments, so we’re going to have tryouts Tuesday and Wednesday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Hidden Valley Jim Moran Field No. 2, and we’re excited to see what kind of interest there is in signing up for our new senior Legion team."

Members of Barnett’s staff are Mike Greco, Kirk Huismann, James Barnett and former major league pitcher Mark Huismann, Kirk’s father, who will work with the pitchers.

For more information on the tryouts please call Barnett at 816-835-0173 or Greco at 913-231-4735.

FIKE TRYOUTS: Post 499 Fike is holding tryouts for its senior and junior teams for the 2021 season at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 at Hidden Valley Park, Jim Moran Field No. 2.

Participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the start of the tryout and to bring their own equipment.

To be eligible to try out, players for both teams must be 15-18 years old next calendar year, and must live in the Blue Springs South school district or the Grain Valley school district and live closer to Blue Springs South than to Oak Grove High School (or attend a private school in the Blue Springs South school district zone).

More than 76 percent of the players for Post 499 Fike have gone on to play at different levels of college baseball. With the help from sponsors and volunteers, the cost to play American Legion Baseball is usually a third or less than what most club/travel teams charge for the same amount of games and skill level.

For further information, contact Jim Moran at 816-225-2015 or send email to fikebaseball@gmail.com

Address to fields: Hidden Valley Baseball Complex, 6500 N.W. Valley View Road, Independence.