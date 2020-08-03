The Board and staff will discuss a wide range of ideas, which may include the postponement of fall activities; the ability of schools only offering distance learning to their students to still participate in activities while not holding in-person classes, as well as possible regional competition outside the traditional season once a school is offering in-person learning.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) office is currently working with schools in areas where local health departments have required virtual learning options only and are recommending no sports or activities in the fall.

The staff will discuss with the Board of Directors any possible changes to the start of fall activities.

“With the changing face of the start of the school year for our member schools,” said MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, “the Board and staff want to discuss possibilities that would allow as many students to participate as safely as possible. The Association wants to work with schools to provide as many opportunities as possible. For the schools currently planning to start the year as normal, our current hope is that the Fall season will proceed to its fruition.”