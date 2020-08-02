





Nobody ever said it would be easy for the Boonville 11-year-old All-Stars.

After dropping their opening game in the Cal Ripken 11 (70) State Tournament Friday night against MABA 10-6, the Boonville 11 All-Stars bounced back with two straight wins on Saturday by beating Carthage 7-4 and Boonville 10s 15-3.

As for the Boonville 10 All-Stars, they also fell in the opening round against Carthage 9-1 but then had a miraculous rally on Saturday against MABA for a 15-14 victory before losing to the Boonville 11s in the final game of pool play.

The Boonville 11 wound up as the No. 1 seed in the tournament, followed by Carthage, Boonville 10s and MABA.

Of course it didn’t look good after the opening loss to MABA. While leading 4-1 after four, the Boonville 11 All-Stars had that one bad innings as MABA rallied back with seven runs in the top half of the sixth to go up 10-4. The Boonville 11 All-Stars then scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the scoring.

Bodie White took the loss on the mound for Boonville 11s by giving up nine runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out three batters in 3 1/3 innings. Chase Chamberlain started the game and pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six.

MABA also out-hit Boonville 11s 15-6.

Brayden Viertel led the hitting attack in the game for Boonville with two singles. Chase Chamberlain, Samuel Hage and B. Shelton each had one single and one RBI while Reece Townlain added one single.

Ryder Kozemski went 3-for-3 for MABA with three singles and one RBI. Hunter Moore, Triton Crocker and Karson Wells each had two hits.

Crocker also picked up the win for MABA.

In the second game, the Boonville 10 All-Stars couldn’t seem to buy a hit or a run early on for that matter as Carthage jumped out on top with two runs in the first, three again in the third and two in each of the fourth and fifth innings of play to go up 9-0. Meanwhile, in the top half of the sixth, Boonville scored its only run to avoid the shutout.

Cole Lacey picked up the win for Carthage while Brennan Alberts took the loss for Boonville 10s. Alberts pitched two innings and gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one. Ledgyr Conrow then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed six runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Carthage also out-hit Boonville 10s 6-1, with Cohen Ochs going 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBIs. Jonah Barrett also had two hits with two singles while Cole Lacey doubled and drove in one run.

For Boonville, Karson Elbert had the only hit with one single while Brennan Alberts drove in one run.

On Saturday, the Boonville 10 All-Stars bounced back with one of the biggest upsets in the tournament by knocking off MABA 15-14.

Of course it wasn’t easy for the Boonville 10s, who trailed at one point 12-5 after 4 1/2 innings. However, in the bottom half of the fifth, the Boonville 10s exploded for seven runs to tie the game at 12-all. Then, after MABA plated two runs in the top half of the sixth to make it 14-12, the Boonville 10s came back and plated three runs in its half of the inning by scoring the winning run on a walk off walk by Bryce Newham for the victory.

Jaxson Stonecipher picked up the win in relief for Boonville while Alex Hogan took the loss for MABA.

Stonecipher, the fourth pitcher in the game for Boonville, pitched just one inning and gave up two runs on three hits.

Karson Elbert started the game for Boonville and pitched 1 2/3 innings. Landon Conz then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings, followed by Noah Hackman for two innings.

Karson Elbert finished the game with three hits for Boonville, one of which went for a double. Elbert also drove in two runs.

Ledgyr Conrow also doubled and drove in one run while Recko Calloway and Layne Rapp added one single and two RBIs each, Landon Conz with one single and one RBI, Noah Hackman with one single and Bryce Newham with two RBIs.

For MABA, who out-hit Boonville 10s 16-8, Alex Hogan went 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and four RBIs. Ryder Kozemski, Blake Gilliam, Triton Crocker, Cole Mullins and Evan Inman each had two hits.

In the next game, the Boonville 11 All-Stars never trailed in the game against previously unbeaten Carthage and led 2-0 after one, 3-0 after three, 5-2 after four and 6-4 after five. Meanwhile, in the sixth, the Boonville 11s tacked on another run for the victory.

Brayden Viertel picked up the win on the mound for the Boonville 11s while Rhett Lyckman took the loss for Carthage. Viertel pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out four batters while giving up one hit and two walks.

Boonville also had 10 hits in the game, with Chase Chamberlain going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Brayden Viertel, Bodie White and Samuel Hage each had two singles and one RBI while Gabe Romero-Shelton added one single.

Jeriah Baylor and Cooper Thorn each had two hits in the game for Carthage while Cole Lacey added one triple and one RBI.

In the final game on Saturday, the Boonville 11 All-Stars led the Boonville 10 All-Stars from start to finish.

The Boonville 11 All-Stars scored at least one run in every inning and led Boonville 10s 1-0 after one, 2-0 after two, 6-2 after three and 9-2 after four. Meanwhile, in the fifth, the Boonville 11s outscored the Boonville 10s 6-1 to win by the mercy rule.

Gabe Romero-Shelton picked up the win on the mound for Boonville 11s while Josh Solomon took the loss for Boonville 10s.

Romero Shelton pitched the first-two innings and walked three batters while striking out one. Samuel Hage then came in and pitched one inning in relief while Isaac Herman pitched two innings.

For Boonville 10s, Solomon pitched the first-two innings and gave up four runs on two hits and four walks while striking out one. Ean Wessing then came in and pitched one inning in relief, followed by Landon Conz, Jaxson Stonecipher and Noah Hackman.

Boonville 11s also finished the game by out-hitting the Boonville 10s 8-4, with Chase Chamberlain going 4-for-4 with three singles, one double and six RBIs. Bodie White was 3-for-4 with three singles and one RBI while Reece Townlain added one single and one RBI and Brayden Viertel with one RBI.

For Boonville 10s, Ledgyr Conrow went 2-for-2 with two singles while Karson Elbert had one double and one RBI and Recko Calloway with one single and one RBI.