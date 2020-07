This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Samsung at Kia, 3:55 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: European Tour British Masters, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• WNBA: Seattle vs. New York, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA exhibition: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando, 11 a.m., NBA (273)

• World Team Tennis: Orange County vs. Springfield, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA 3M Open, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series e.p.t. 200, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Tennis: Ultimate Tennis Showdown/World Team Tennis: San Diego vs. Washington, 1:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: PGA 3M Open, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Lacrosse: PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, 3 p.m., NBA (273)

• MMA: UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 4 p.m., FSKC (48)

• WNBA: Indiana vs. Washington, 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Washington, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Lacrosse: PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MMA: UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament Round of 16: Orlando City SC vs, Montreal, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Arizona at San Diego, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Liga MX: León at Guadalajara, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament Round of 16: Philadelphia vs. New England, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Boxing: Anthony Cacace vs. Lyon Woodstock Jr., 1 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 (29)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): LG at Doosan, 2:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN (Comcast 13)

Saturday’s Radio

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series e.p.t. 200, 12:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250, 4 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Motorsports: FIM MotoGP: Andalucia Grand Prix, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at West Ham, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Leicester City, 10 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Lecce at Bologna, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Bournemouth at Everton, 10 a.m., CNBC (33)

• WNBA: Connecticut vs. Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA exhibition: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, 11 a.m., NBA (273)

• World Team Tennis: New York vs. Washington, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: Ultimate Tennis Showdown, 11 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup Final: Houston vs. Chicago, 11:30 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA 3M Open, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, noon, FSKC (48)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Washington, noon, TBS (50)

• Lacrosse: Major League Lacrosse championship, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: Ultimate Tennis Showdown/World Team Tennis: Las vegas vs. Chicago, 1:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: PGA 3M Open, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Lacrosse: PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA exhibition: Indiana vs. Dallas, 3 p.m., NBA (273)

• WNBA: Dallas vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA exhibition: Portland vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., NBA (273)

• MLB: Atlanta at New York Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• World Team Tennis: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA exhibition: Houston vs. Memphis, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament Round of 16: Toronto FC vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament Round of 16: Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, noon, KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Atlanta at New York Mets, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament Round of 16: Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver, 10 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Geelong at Fremantle, 5 a.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA exhibition: Washington vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• NBA exhibition: Utah vs. Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: New York Mets at Boston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament Round of 16: San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament Round of 16: Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)