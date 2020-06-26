SATURDAY, JUNE 27
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
At William Chrisman High School
(Televised on Spectrum Sports Kansas City, Comcast cable channels 44, 913)
Noon — Van Horn vs. William Chrisman
2 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman
MONDAY, JUNE 29
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
At Truman High School
Noon — William Chrisman vs. Truman
2 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park (Truman Senior Night)
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
At William Chrisman
Noon — Truman vs. William Chrisman
2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park (William Chrisman Senior Night)
THURSDAY, JULY 2
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
At William Chrisman High School
3 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at All-Independence Meet
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s television/radio highlights
Friday’s Television
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): NC at Doosan, 4:25 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)
• Australian Rules Football: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Tennis: (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 (43)
• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: Credit One Bank Invitational, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Tennis: (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits, 3 p.m., Tennis (277)
• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Motorsports: ARCA General Tire AnywhereIsPossible 200, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Horse racing: Trackside Live, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA: NBA 2K League (e-sports), 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NHL: NHL Draft Lottery, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Rodeo: PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Australian Rules Football: West Coast at Port Adelaide, 10:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Rugby: Super Rugby (New Zealand): Dunedin at Auckland, 2 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Gold Coast at Brisbane, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (Comcast 43)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): NC at Doosan, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN (13)
• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Canberra at Parramatta, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)