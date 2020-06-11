





A seven-team double-elimination tournament will kick off the 2020 Junior Babe Ruth season on Friday, June 26 at Twillman field in Harley park.

The tournament will begin with two games on Friday, matching Central Realty versus Imhoff’s Appliances at 6 p.m. and Medical Arts versus Prairie Home at 8. Meanwhile, on Saturday, KWRT will open up against Glasgow at 12 noon with New Franklin playing the winner of Central Realty-Imhoff’s Appliance at 2 p.m. The winner of Medical Arts-Prairie Home will then play the winner of KWRT-Glasgow at 4, followed by a loser’s bracket game at 6.

Four games will also take place on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. Then, on the final day of the tournament on Monday, two games we held at 6 and 8 p.m.

Team rosters were also announced for the 2020 season. The following are Boonville rosters:

KWRT

Edrissa Bah-Lamb, Luke Poulsen, Conner Acton, Ethan Watson, Ethan Hurley, Lawson Edwards, Michael DeLeon, Bennett Greenhagen, Jamal Franklin and Caidyn Hazel.

Rob Watson will manage KWRT.

Medical Arts

Dalton Ivy, Eric Kearns, Cameron Poulsen, Jake Pickens, Garrett Pope, Isaac Watring, Noah Remlinger, Bentley Turner and Kaleb Friebe.

Brett Wieland will manage Medical Arts.

Imhoff’s Appliance

Shane Chamberlain, Blake Richardson, Garrison Parkhurst, Peyton Monteer, Jefferson Day, Gage McKenzie, Evan Bishop, Lane Haynes, Tyson White and Max Rapp.

Rusty Parkhurst will manage Imhoff’s Appliance.

Central Realty

Garrett Hundley, Rhodes Leonard, Treyton Ginter, Tucker Lorenz, Abram Taylor, Cash Valencia, Blake Griffin, Alec Schupp, Jacob Thoma and Dakota Williams.

Wes Taylor will manage Central Realty.

JBR Preseason Tournament

June 26-29

First-round games

Friday, June 26

Central Realty vs. Imhoff’s Appliance, 6 p.m.

Medical Arts vs. Prairie Home, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

KWRT vs. Glasgow, 12 noon

New Franklin vs. Central Realty-Imhoff’s Appliance winner, 2 p.m.

Medical Arts-Prairie Home winner vs. KWRT-Glasgow winner, 4 p.m.

Medical Arts-Prairie Home loser vs. KWRT-Glasgow loser, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Games at 1, 3, 5, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 29

Games at 6 and 9 p.m.