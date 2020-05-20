Columbia College athletic director James Arnold and Stephens College athletic director Miguel Paredes have been in their current jobs for about a year or less.

But the two leaders of Columbia’s NAIA athletic departments have known each other for several years dating back to coaching women’s basketball (Arnold) and football (Paredes), respectively, at Central Methodist.

Now, there’s a crosstown trust between them as they navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

While financial challenges inevitably will affect both programs moving forward, neither the Cougars nor Stars are planning to drop any sports because of COVID-19, Paredes and Arnold said this week.

One of the major differences between a small-school athletic program and larger ones at the Division I level are sources of revenue.

Bowling Green cut its baseball program and Cincinnati dropped men’s soccer for a few reasons, including the lost spring-time revenue because of the canceled NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Stephens and Columbia weren’t counting on any of that money. Instead, their overhead is much more related to the school’s total enrollment.

"If you're at a small institution, my personal belief is if you start cutting sports, it's always a bad sign the school may go under," Paredes said. "NAIA schools, your smaller D-III schools, we all thrive on enrollment. And most of your enrollment of student-athletes are double athletes. And so, if you start cutting sports, that's a huge disadvantage to your overall institution, not just your athletic department."

"We certainly aren't relying upon ticket sales and spring sports. ... Baseball and softball certainly at other institutions do recoup significant dollar amounts from those events," Arnold added. "That's certainly not something that we rely on for budgetary guidance. So not having to worry about those revenue streams being lost, I wouldn't call it an advantage, but it certainly is one less handcuff that we would have to worry about."

Columbia College has 16 recognized varsity sports, while Stephens, a female-only school, has seven.

Neither has summer activities planned such as camps at their facilities, but there is a focus on when the NAIA will allow teams to meet again.

A vote is expected around July 1, while the American Midwest Conference, of which the Stars and Cougars are members, is slated to vote on the same guidelines July 2, Paredes said.

"Now, we're starting to transition to say, ‘OK, what is the fall going to look like?’ And there's really no answer for that," Arnold said. "So we've got a lot of really smart people on campus that are meeting in lots of different task-force groups to determine: What's the best way for us to operate academically? What's the best option for us to operate as a campus with residence halls as well as how athletics falls into that as well? And so, it's really planning for moving targets and contingency plan on contingency plan. But regardless of what shape athletics takes in the fall and in the spring, we're going to be ready for it."

Being a small school could be a double-edged sword, however. Yes, should the Southeastern Conference play the 2020 football season without fans, Missouri would be significantly affected. However, as events without social distancing return, MU stands to gain much more than NAIA schools from game day revenue.

Stephens College and Columbia College are working from less resources to begin with, so maximizing what is already in-house is an utmost priority. Some of the limited luxuries the programs have had in the past are now up in the air.

A majority, if not all, of Columbia College’s scholarships for the 2020-21 athletic year have already been given out and the Cougars plan to honor those agreements.

The same scholarship amounts can’t be guaranteed for 2021-22 at this time, as what happens over the next several months will help shape the future economic impact for smaller schools, Arnold said.

A path to returning appears more likely than in previous weeks as reports emerge that the NCAA will allow voluntary workouts at Division I campuses starting June 1.

The NAIA is likely to adopt similar protocols on their July timeline.

"I think that's going to be the saving grace," Paredes said. "I know a lot of the NAIA schools are saying, ‘We need to start as on time as possible just because our biggest fear is we don't start on time with athletics.’ We don't have athletics and a lot of these schools are going to close."

The date to resume on-campus activities won’t be determined for both Columbia College and Stephens College until after the AMC vote July 2.

Paredes is collecting data on the best practices to use for a return, including talking to friends in college athletics about keeping his athletes safe.

Some known changes in a return would be each athlete having their own towel and water bottle at practice alongside constant cleaning and temperature checks.

Columbia College will institute similar measures, with Arnold maintaining that he’s confident sports will happen in the fall, with how they function still up in the air.

If either Arnold or Paredes need advice for how to handle any situation coming down the road, a trusted crosstown colleague is likely to be going through the same thing.

"We're trying to be proactive and plan for worst-case scenarios," Paredes said. "But at the same time, we do know that you have to live it day-by-day. It's kind of hard to prepare for tomorrow if you forget about today."

